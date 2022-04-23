St Mirren v Hibs: Team news; form guide; how to watch; what the bookies say

Gray will take charge for the final five games following the sacking of Shaun Malone on Tuesday after back-to-back Edinburgh derby defeats to Hearts. His first match in charge after Jack Ross was sacked was also away to St Mirren in December, Josh Campbell scoring his first Hibs goal before Saints grabbed a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw. Things change quickly in football though. Indeed, Saints have changed their manager since then, Jim Goodwin moving to Aberdeen and Stephen Robinson taking over.

Struggling for form and goals, Hibs go into this one having hit the net just three times in their past six league games – none of which they have won. Poor league form cost Maloney his job. Hibs are seventh in the table and, along with their opponents, are just about safe from a relegation scrap. But not quite. If St Johnstone win this weekend, the pressure could start to increase on Hibs. One more point, however, is probably enough.

MATCH DETAILS

Hibs travel to face St Mirren at SMISA Stadium

St Mirren v Hiberniancinch PremiershipWhere: The SMiSA Stadium, PaisleyWhen: Saturday 23rd April 2022Kick-off: 3pm

TV DETAILS

The game is not on television but a live stream can be purchased for £14.99 here.

TEAM NEWS

Although he played in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts, Hibs defender Ryan Porteous will serve the third of his four-match league ban. Josh Doig has returned to training after a knock and will be assessed, but Darren McGregor, Drey Wright, Christian Doidge and Demetri Mitchell are all still out. Kevin Nisbet and Kyle Magennis are both out for the season following knee surgery. St Mirren defender Charles Dunne will miss the visit of Hibernian and likely the remainder of the season after suffering a stress fracture to his foot. Goalkeeper Jak Alnwick returns from suspension while Greg Kiltie has trained all week after injury. Ryan Flynn has returned to training and Scott Tanser is battling for fitness. Matt Millar remains out.

FORM GUIDE

Last season: St Mirren 1 Hibernian 2, Hibernian 1 St Mirren 0, St Mirren 0 Hibernian 3

Last five league matches: St Mirren L W L L L; Hibernian D D L D L

Top scorers: Connor Ronan & Eamonn Brophy (St Mirren) 8; Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) 8

REFEREE

Euan Anderson is the man in the middle, with Daniel McFarlane and Steven Traynor his assistants.

MANAGER TALK

Hibs interim boss David Gray: "If we can get as high as we can in terms of our total points tally, that has to be the objective - to end the season as positively as we can. We will take one game at a time. We have an opportunity away to St Mirren which will be a very tough game."

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: “We have enough experience to manage games better. We are at home and we will have good backing. We need to take the game to Hibs. They’ll be looking for answers themselves. They’ve lost their manager. We have to try and take advantage.”

FOR THE FANS

Turnstiles open to supporters from 2pm. The match is all ticket but tickets will be on sale until kick-off. Hibs fans can purchase e-tickets online at stmirren.com/awaysupporters.

