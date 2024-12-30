Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He was hailed as an exciting Hibs talent but it didn’t quite happen for him - but he’s turned into a lethal talisman elsewhere.

He had the pressure piled on him at Hibs - now an academy product is shining away from Easter Road.

Oli Shaw was hailed as one of the brightest prospects to come out of HTC in recent years and former CEO Leeann Dempster said in 2019 the forward was "Absolutely one of the best young players, certainly for his age group, in Europe.” He admitted it did put the pressure on him at Easter Road as he departed for Ross County in 2020.

Since then, he’s been with Barnsley and enjoyed a return to goals with Kilmarnock in the Champioship. He struggled at Premiership level with Motherwell last season but across Lanarkshire back in the second tier at Hamilton, Shaw has netted 10 goals in 17 league games.

A double at the weekend in victory over Airdrie added to his tally and Shaw insists all he’s needed is a gaffer to believe in him. Overall, the 26-year-old scored 12 times in 65 Hibs outings. Shaw said: “It's a great feeling to get a last minute winner in a local derby, just before New Year all the fans will have gone away happy.

"I just wanted to come in and play. If I had a manager that trusts me, I knew I'd score goals. I'm having a good time here, great group of lads, great manager, and I've got a smile on my face. Enjoying your football is the key. You ask any player that's not playing, and it's frustrating when you train all week and don't get the rewards at the end of it.

"For me here, I'm getting the rewards at the end of the week. I didn't set any scoring targets coming into the season. I just want to play football and enjoy myself. When you enjoy yourself as a striker you seem to score goals, that's what I've found in my career. That's what I'm doing."