Will veteran with appetite for destruction get his big chance at Celtic Park?

Veteran striker Dwight Gayle is “desperate” to bring his Premier League experience to the fore by reclaiming a place in the Hibs starting XI, according to gaffer David Gray. And the Easter Road boss says he’s been impressed with the former Newcastle forward’s appetite for destruction when it comes to breaking down opposition defences.

Gray, who provided a further positive update on the progress of Kieron Bowie as the Scotland Under-21 star works his way back from hamstring surgery, has only handed Gayle one start – in the 1-1 home draw with Hearts back in October – since signing the free agent on a one-year deal in September. He has made half a dozen appearances as a substitute, although the 35-year-old was troubled with a minor injury.

Gray, hoping his team can build on last weekend’s win at Motherwell by upsetting Celtic in Glasgow on Saturday, admitted: “Dwight obviously had a bit of a hamstring injury – and we probably pushed him back slightly quicker than we'd like. But he knows his body, he's obviously a very experienced player who has operated at a very high level.

“He's had his fair share of injuries he's had to manage so he is very much aware of what he can and can't do, and we manage him on that. But he’s got a real appetite to train and play.

“If called upon, he’s ready to start. He’s actually desperate to start, he really wants that.

“But he's also a big contributor from the bench. You saw that at Motherwell, when he came on, the difference he can make just by his experience and using his body and his quality that he's got.”

Marvin Ekpiteta is out for another six weeks, at least, with a thigh strain, while Lewis Miller is said to be “managing” a recurring ankle niggle. Bowie, meanwhile, is taking great strides – literally and figuratively – on the road back from an operation deemed a complete success by medics.

Gray, still hopeful of seeing the former Fulham forward back by the end of January, said: “I think he's looking at our situation and thinking he could probably make a difference, you know? So he's probably desperate to try and get back from that point of view. The quicker we get him back the better, but it needs to be as safe as possible as well.

“He's doing really well. He's been back on the grass for a while. Yeah, he's back doing a lot of high-speed running, I've seen him doing a lot of that this week which is good.

“I get the feeling he'll get to a point where they'll probably need to pull him back because he's just desperate to do the best. I think his physios are delighted with him in terms of his attitude regardless of what they ask him to do.

“He does every single rep to the best of his ability, which you'd expect everybody to do - but you definitely don't get that. His attitude and his mindset is simple. Every day, if he does everything he needs to do, that takes him one day closer to getting back on the pitch.”