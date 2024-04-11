The latest news surrounding Hearts and Hibs

Hearts are looking ahead to their final Scottish Premiership clash before the split, as Livingston prepare to make the trip to Tynecastle.

Hibs will be hoping to make their way into the top six when they take on Motherwell at Fir Park in a potentially winner takes-all clash.

The Jambos also have a blockbuster Scottish Cup semi-final with Rangers rapidly approaching. Before we dive back into football action, let’s take a look at the top headlines for the two Edinburgh sides.

Stevenson has faith in Hearts fans

Ryan Stevenson doesn’t believe Hearts have anything to worry about when it comes to ticket sales for their upcoming Scottish Cup clash with Rangers. Steven Naismith’s men will face Philippe Clement’s Premiership title challengers in the semi-final at Hampden Park on April 21st, and Stevenson is confident the loyal fans be there to pack out the stands.

“Ann Budge and the Hearts board might be sweating on Hampden ticket sales over the next week or so. But I’ve got faith they won’t need to dig into the club coffers and it will be all right on the night,” the ex-Hearts star wrote for the Daily Record.

“I’m not surprised they’re a bit tetchy with 5000 or so briefs still to be sold for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers and a bill coming their way if they don’t get punted.

“It would be a sore one to be hit for 100 grand as it could come out of Steven Naismith’s budget for next season. I just don’t think it will come to that, though. You can bet on Hearts fans being there in their numbers. I’m sure there will be a late rush and the majority of those tickets will be snapped up by punters.”

Ex-Hibs boss ‘speaking to clubs’

Former Hibs manager Paul Heckingbottom has been out of a role since December, when he was sacked by Premier League relegation candidates Sheffield United. Since his departure from Bramall Lane, he has been linked with the currently vacant Sunderland position.

Carlton Palmer has weighed in on these links and praised Heckingbottom’s job with the Blades, considering he had spearheaded them to Premier League promotion just months before his sacking. Heckingbottom has also managed Barnsley and Leeds United.

"Paul Heckingbottom has been heavily linked with the Sunderland job. As everybody knows, I'm a big admirer of him," Palmer told Football League World. "He was hampered by the [Sheffield United] owners, who didn't give him the money to improve the squad and he had to sell his two best players, and then wasn't able to keep the players that he wanted to, so it was very difficult for him.