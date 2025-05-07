Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis being short-listed for Scotland’s Player of the Year is further proof that the Aussie midfielder made a smart footballing decision in returning to Hibs last summer, according to Easter Road boss David Gray. And the gaffer hopes the lure of European football next season can be a deciding factor in close-season talks aimed at landing the 21-year-old on a long-term basis.

Gray, who said he was “flattered and privileged” to be named as one of four finalists for the prestigious William Hill Manager of the Year award revealed by the Scottish Football Writers Association yesterday, was pleased to see Triantis on the short list for the SFWA Player of the Year. The first-year head coach would love to sign the former Central Coast Mariners prospect on a more permanent footing – but knows a lot may depend on how Sunderland fare in their bid to reach the Premier League via the play-offs, starting with Friday’s trip to Coventry.

Asked to describe his gut instinct on whether Triantis will be back for a third stint in the capital, Gray said: “I think my full focus on him is just to try and improve him every day. And one thing he's doing is he's playing with a smile on his face, he's enjoying it.

“And he's contracted to Sunderland, isn't he? So we'll wait and see exactly what happens there. I think he's done really well.

“He's certainly benefited from coming here in terms of what he's done for his career. And there'll be a conversation to be had, but it'll ultimately be up to his parent club and also whatever he wants to do.

“But it’s certainly not a bad place for him to come and play. And the potential of European football next year is something else that he can add to his CV if he comes and wants to do that.”

Admitting that the loan move for Triantis – who struggled at centre-half during last season’s spell in green-and-white - had worked out just as he’d planned it, Gray said: “This is what you're hoping when you bring a player. Obviously, we had a very good idea of what we were getting, having worked with him last season.

“I think he's had a fantastic season. He's been improving all the time. It's probably the first season he's had for a while where he's played a lot of games as well, and all consistently playing games of football, which is good for him.

“I say it all the time, you forget he's only 21 years old. So there's a lot of improvement still to come and still to be done.

“And I think he'll definitely benefit from that. Because I do believe there is loads more to come, and he's the type of boy that wants to get better as well.

“But again, that's another reflection on how well the team's been. We've got an individual that's nominated for an award, which is brilliant, because there's always individuals, you get all the accolades as individuals - but it's very much a team sport, and you're nothing without your teammates.”

The recently-formed partnership with Welsh midfielder Dylan Levitt has definitely been a factor in Triantis flourishing, Gray noting: “Yeah, they're doing really well, there's a really nice balance there. Obviously both very comfortable on the ball.

“Dylan's getting fitter all the time as well, because he didn't play as much as he would like. So a bit more consistency in selection and getting himself in the team has been really beneficial for him.

“And Nectar's been very consistent all season. Definitely something that I wanted when I brought him to the club was, he's got that defensive mindset, having been a centre-back previously, so his first thought isn't always to go and try and score a goal, or to try and get up to the ball.

“Sometimes it's the defensive side of the game that I thought we really needed to strengthen, and credit to Nectar, because I think he's done really well on that front. And then the two of them together are doing really well right now.

“I think we've got a lot of competition in there, a lot of good players. When you think back, we've not had our club captain in that position fit for large parts of the season, and even when Joe Newell was fit, he was nursing a bit of an injury. So it shows the strength in depth we've got in there, but also the opportunity people have taken, which is good to see.”

David Gray on another ‘flattering’ Manager of the Year nomination

Gray, just pipped to the PFA Scotland Manager of the Year award by Falkirk’s John McGlynn last weekend, played down his prominence in the SFWA honours list, saying: “It's very flattering, and it's a very privileged position. I say it all the time though, it's very much the team. A reflection on how well we've done as a team, the hard work that's went into it and everyone that needs to praise everyone involved. It's very much a team sport.

“The players have been incredible, deserve all the praise. My staff are working hard every single day; through every single disappointment we've had along the way. Sticking together and trusting the process, that's a reflection on that. As I say, it's very much a reflection on us as a collective.”