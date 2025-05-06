Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Giving Martin Boyle freedom to play in the opposition final third – instead of spending his time tracking back towards his own defensive zone – has been absolutely key in Hibs turning their season around, according to one of the most popular Easter Road performers in recent history. And former fan favourite Scott Allan believes veteran Socceroos star Boyle is playing the best football of his career under the leadership of first-year head coach David Gray.

Boyle has bagged 17 goals for Hibs in all competitions this season, making 2024-25 his most successful year – statistically speaking – in two separate stints with the Edinburgh club. The stand-in skipper, deputising for injured club captain Joe Newell to great effect, has been a crucial figure in his team climbing from the foot of the table to the brink of guaranteed European group stage football.

With three rounds of Scottish Premiership fixture remaining, Hibs – dead last as recently as early December – are sitting three points clear in third place. Barring a freak run of results, they’re certain to be playing some UEFA football next season, with a place in the Europa Conference League group stages looking likely.

Cult hero says individual shining in improved team formation

And Allan, still a cult hero among Hibs fans, argued that Boyle – out of contract and exploring his options this summer – has hit a new peak, saying: “I don't think you could argue with that. It helps when you're in that run of form as a team and everybody's performing.

“Ultimately, you still need to put the ball in the back of the net. And I feel that formation change - not just defensively but offensively - suited Hibs massively when it happened.

“It’s funny, it’s something that worked for Hibs under Neil Lennon and Jack Ross as well, going to three at the back. But also having two up front, especially at home. Because most of all, the thing for me was getting Martin Boyle in a position where you can use his attributes to your benefit.

“When I watched Martin Boyle over the last few years, he spent most of the time running back to his own corner flag, doubling up on guys. So it's nice to see him obviously get on the end of passes and that's what you get when you put Martin Boyle in the right position. He gets on the end of things and causes problems, and he showed that with his goal tally this season.”