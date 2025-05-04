Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ukrainian bagged special solo goal as David Gray’s men tightened grip on third with rout of Dundee United

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs goal scorer Mykola Kuharevich insists he’s as motivated as anyone to help the Easter Road club go storming into European football next season – even though he’s unlikely to be around for the pleasure of playing in UEFA competition. And the Swansea loanee insists that, whatever happens in his future career, he will always cherish the experience he’s gained in two stints with the Edinburgh club.

The Ukrainian centre forward, handed a start ahead of Kieron Bowie in yesterday’s ultimately impressive 3-1 home win over Dundee United, says he’s on a mission to repay Hibs for showing faith in him after David Gray offered the 23-year-old a return to the Scottish Premiership last summer. Kuharevich, who also spent season 2022-23 at Easter Road, bagged a special solo goal in a victory that saw Hibs move well clear in third place in the Scottish Premiership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s a prize that could come with guaranteed Europa Conference League group stage football, Myko admitting: “Yeah, of course, obviously that’s massive for everyone. Because not many players get to play in Europe.

“Not me, for example. And everyone wants to take this opportunity because, I understand, it's not often happening. And we have to take it if it's so close.

“Yeah, because I’m here on loan, there is a bit of frustration if I can’t play in Europe next season. But I'm happy for the team and for the club. It doesn’t matter, it’s still a motivation, yeah.

“Obviously people at the club who have been in Europe before tell me this is incredible. I think for every club who can express themselves on the European arena, this is massive for everyone. Everyone wants it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I think this is also my motivation, to say thank you to Hibs. Because I understand the club gave me a lot.

Beating Dundee United ‘massive in race for Europe’

“I have been given a chance to play for a team who can qualify for Europe. I really appreciate it. I really want to give something to the club - as much as I can.

‘So it’s a very good feeling. Very good feeling to score, to win. It's a massive win in the race for Europe. If you look at where we sit in the table, it's a really good place to be.

“We have to make sure to finish where we want to finish. It's been an incredible achievement for the season. To get third, even to get European football, but to get third is our goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just feel love for this club because it's a massive club, good city. Very good fans, stadium, everything.

“I enjoy it here. I enjoy playing at Easter Road in front of these fans – in every stadium in Scotland, really. I just try to help the team in every game.”

Swansea contract has a year to run

Under contract with Swansea for another year, Kuharevich is uncertain of what the future holds, explaining: “I don't think a lot about that. My focus is on these games. This last run of games.

“I want to achieve as much as possible. And after, take my holidays. After, we'll see. Now I have to focus on finishing the season and do as much as I can now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But whatever happens, I will always remember and appreciate my time here, of course. This is a good time, good boys, good environment to be really happy. Especially when we're winning, when we have such a good run before.

“It doesn't matter even that we lost last week. Because we came back with a win, with a massive win. And we still can get a really good place for us to be.

“Especially now when we have such a good season, you learn a lot, I think. Because this is a special feeling.

“This is a very good mentality in the club. Inside the dressing room. This has helped me and helped everyone for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even when I was out injured, I felt always like part of the team. It doesn't matter. Everyone, I think, feels part of the team.

“Because someone doesn't play and someone just has an injury, they are not forgotten. They come back; they make a difference. We have a big squad who can make a difference in every game.

“I think this is the right thing in the club. That's why we're in such a good place now.”