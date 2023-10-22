It was a disappointing afternoon for the Hibees as they suffered their first defeat under Nick Montgomery. The Easter Road outfit headed west to Glasgow where they were met by a new-look Rangers. Philippe Clement was raring to go for his first game in charge and the Belgian made no mistake as he delighted home fans with a rampant performance.

Two goals from Abdallah Sima as well as one apiece for Cyriel Dessers and Nico Raskin secured Hibs’ unfortunate fate and they now return back through to the capital with no points gained.

Speaking after the match, Montgomery said “it was a tough afternoon. It was a defeat. I was really disappointed with the manner of the first goal. I thought we were building into the game at that point, frustrating them and we’d created a couple of half chances on the counter.”

However, it wasn’t just the goals that provided the talking points this afternoon as both sides believed they should have been the recipients of advantages from the referee. Following Rangers dominant performance over a poor Hibs, here are all the talking points from Ibrox...

