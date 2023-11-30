Hibs and Hearts stars feature aplenty in their league's most valuable stars outside of Glasgow

With a game in hand, Hearts could see themselves pip St Mirren to third place in the league by the end of this weekend. The Paisley side suffered a 1-0 defeat to Ross County in Tuesday's fixture and are now only two points ahead of the Gorgie club having played one additional game.

Hibs, on the other hand, have enjoyed a recent resurgence and are now in fifth place following two recent wins against Dundee and Kilmarnock. This weekend will see the Jambos take on Kilmarnock as they seek to go past St Mirren while the Hibees welcome Aberdeen as they hope to keep the Killies and Dundee FC at bay.

As Celtic and Rangers enjoy the biggest budgets in the league, it is hardly surprising to see them sitting first and second once again but there are still plenty of valuable stars outside of Glasgow contributing to their respective side's fortunes.

Here are the Scottish Premiership's most valuable stars playing outside of Celtic and Rangers...

