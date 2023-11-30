News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

The most valuable Premiership players excluding Celtic and Rangers - including Hearts and Hibs stars

Hibs and Hearts stars feature aplenty in their league's most valuable stars outside of Glasgow

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 30th Nov 2023, 17:00 GMT

With a game in hand, Hearts could see themselves pip St Mirren to third place in the league by the end of this weekend. The Paisley side suffered a 1-0 defeat to Ross County in Tuesday's fixture and are now only two points ahead of the Gorgie club having played one additional game.

Hibs, on the other hand, have enjoyed a recent resurgence and are now in fifth place following two recent wins against Dundee and Kilmarnock. This weekend will see the Jambos take on Kilmarnock as they seek to go past St Mirren while the Hibees welcome Aberdeen as they hope to keep the Killies and Dundee FC at bay.

As Celtic and Rangers enjoy the biggest budgets in the league, it is hardly surprising to see them sitting first and second once again but there are still plenty of valuable stars outside of Glasgow contributing to their respective side's fortunes.

Here are the Scottish Premiership's most valuable stars playing outside of Celtic and Rangers...

Most valuable stars including several Hibs and Hearts players.

1. Badges.jpg

Most valuable stars including several Hibs and Hearts players. Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales
The Hibs centre-forward is worth £900k.

2. 11. Dylan Vente

The Hibs centre-forward is worth £900k.

Photo Sales
Hearts' left-back Stephen Kingsley is worth £1 million.

3. 10. Stephen Kingsley

Hearts' left-back Stephen Kingsley is worth £1 million.

Photo Sales
19-year-old Small is already worth £1 million. The left-back features regularly for St Mirren.

4. 9. Thierry Small

19-year-old Small is already worth £1 million. The left-back features regularly for St Mirren.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CelticScottish PremiershipRangersRoss CountyAberdeen