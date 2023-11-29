The number of Hearts and Hibs games picked by Sky Sports compared to rivals

Only one game has been shown on Sky Sports not including Celtic or Rangers

The first 14 matches of the Scottish Premiership have not been without their drama as we now head into to the run up to Christmas with the top six places still to be battled out

Celtic and Rangers lead the charge at the top of the table with the Parkhead side still yet to lose a match. Rangers, on the other hand, have bounced back from their rocky start to the season and now sit firmly in second place.

Earlier this year it was announced that Sky Sports would show six additional matches from the Scottish Premiership with the total tally now reaching 48 games. So far, just one of the live fixtures seen on Sky has not included either Celtic or Rangers. Kilmarnock's hosting of Aberdeen in October marked the only time Celtic or Rangers did not feature but some clubs are yet to have even just one match shown on Sky.

Hibs, for example, will be forced to wait until their Easter Road derby against Hearts before having any Sky Sports coverage thrown their way.

Here is where Hibs and Hearts sit compared to their rivals in terms of games covered by Sky Sports...

1 . Celtic The Parkhead side have had 7 of their 14 games shown on Sky Sports.

2 . Rangers The Gers have also seen 7 of their matches shown on Sky Sports.

3 . Aberdeen The Dons have seen 4 games shown on Sky despite having played two fewer games than many in the league.