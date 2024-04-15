Dundee have finished up in the top six.

Tony Docherty has hit back at ‘sporting integrity’ fears after Dundee edged Hibs out of a Premiership top six spot.

After a controversial call-off between the Dark Blues and Rangers last week due to the much-maligned Dens Park surface, an SPFL headache flared up. Matchday 33 has been and gone, but the Dundee clash with Philippe Clement’s side had potential to have ramifications for the final top half spot depending on Saturday’s results.

Dundee drew 0-0 with Aberdeen at Pittodrie and just as Hibs looked like securing a narrow win at Motherwell, Shane Blaney’s stoppage-time leveller snatched a 1-1 draw. It confirms Hibs have a disappointing bottom half spot this season, and renders the Dundee vs Rangers clash this midweek meaningless in that shake-up.

Hibs had aired ‘sporting integrity’ fears over the potential scenario prior in the build-up to kick-off at Fir Park, and Dundee boss Docherty admits that hit a nerve as he applauded his team. He said: “That did rankle with me, it did bother me. Sporting integrity is important to me and the fact it doesn’t go to Wednesday does sit better with me.

“I am the figurehead but it is all about the huge support I get from all my staff. They are a fantastic group to work with. Huge credit goes to the players and today (Saturday) was another example of that with a gritty performance. We could have won it in the second half but they did enough.

