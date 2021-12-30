Tug of war between Hibs and Championship side over loanee's future

A general view of Hibs' Easter Road stadium

The 19-year-old signed a new deal with the Capital club in August before heading to South Ayrshire on a season-long arrangement. To date he has scored twice and registered three assists in 15 appearances, as well as playing under two permanent managers and one interim boss, but has made just five starts in black and white.

While the Honest Men are hopeful that Bradley will see out his loan deal in the Championship, the Ayrshire Post is reporting that Hibs are eager to recall the winger next month.

With new manager Shaun Maloney eager to run the rule over every member of his first-team squad, Ayr may be dealt a blow as they plan for the second half of the season. Bradley was handed a rare start in the Boxing Day victory over Raith Rovers as the team picked up a first league win in ten matches under caretaker boss Davie White.

Former Easter Road Sporting Director Graeme Mathie is now at the helm at Somerset Park and will likely lead negotiations with his previous employers in a bid to persuade the Hibs hierarchy to let Bradley remain with the second-tier club.