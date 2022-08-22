Two Hibs players named in Scotland U16 squad for Denmark friendlies alongside Hearts trio

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs have two players in the Scotland Under-16 squad

The wee Scots take on the Danes in back-to-back matches at the Pinatar Arena in San Pedro del Pinatar on Wednesday September 7 and Saturday September 10 as part of a week-long training camp in Murcia.

Josh Landers and Rory Whittaker will represent Hibs in the dark blue of the national team as part of the trip, while there will be substantial representation from Edinburgh clubs with Matthew Gillies, Gus Stevenson, and James Wilson of Hearts also named in the squad.

Striker Landers is a striker who has been involved with and scored for the Easter Road side’s under-18s this season while Whittaker, who turned 15 earlier this month, can operate in defence or midfield and is one of six Scottish FA Performance School participants in the squad.

Josh Landers, left, and Rory Whittaker of Hibs have been called into the Scotland Under-16 squad

Both players were part of the Hibs squads that travelled to France for the Marcel Le Mignot tournament in Gonfreville-l’Orcher in June and won the Foyle Cup last month.

The twin sons of former Scotland and Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher have also been named in the squad.

Jack and Tyler are both members of the Manchester City academy while Ayr United goalkeeper Ollie Ecrepont follows in the footsteps of brother Finn, who won nine caps for Scotland at Under-16 level.

Scotland are currently preparing for the upcoming Victory Shield tournament in October having been crowned joint-winners alongside Wales in last year’s edition.