Watch Hibs January transfer bulletin: Exits sealed, Elie Youan verdict and assessment on possible incomings
The transfer window is underway at Hibs and the club could be active in the market.
Already this January, Nohan Kenneh has joined Ross County on loan while Josh O’Connor and Jake Doyle-Hayes have departed permanently. No signings have been made of yet but David Gray had his say on the potential of some last week.
Hibs’ head coach said: “I don’t think you can really put a number on it. I think naturally with the window opening, there will be ins and outs. There’s obviously been a few outs straight away. The work’s been going on tirelessly for a number of weeks now, we’re always looking to be proactive because you never know what could come up.
“We’ve always said if the right deal can be done, the club have been very supportive in trying to make the squad better, and if it can be done then I’m sure we’ll do that.
“We’ve also got a lot of injuries to come back as well. Even if you look at the matchday squad yesterday and the amount of big names that have been missing that are due to come back pretty soon.
“When you add them back to the group then we are in a healthy position. It’s now about maintaining that momentum and positivity going forward.”
Our Hibs correspondent, talks through the latest in our new Hibs transfer bulletin. Exits and possible incomings are discussed alongside some chat on the future of a key man after summer rumblings subsided, with form now kicking on.
