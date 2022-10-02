Porteous broke the deadock against the Staggies on Saturday, with Martin Boyle sealing the three points and fourth place in the cinch Premiership table.

Last week the 23 year-old drew praise for his performance in a Scotland shirt against Ukraine as Steve Clarke’s side won promotion in the Nations League so it was no surprise to see Porteous with a spring in his step at Dingwall.

“It is definitely up there,” he said, when asked if how this week ranked in his football career so far.

“Weeks don’t come better than that.

“It was good to go away with Scotland, do well for your country and the country going where we wanted to go.

“The gaffer was quite hard on me when I came back and said it was back to reality now, it is Dingwall, get your mind focused on that.

“It is a tough place to come. I have not won a lot up here and the team have struggled.

“I thought it was a fantastic performance from front to back.”

Performances for club and country will inevitably lead to Porteous being linked with a move away from Easter Road during the January transfer window but Hibs are doing all they can to ensure he remains in a green and white jersey for the foreseeable future.

“I know the gaffer and the club have been speaking to him, trying to get him tied down. He’s a big player for us,” admitted Lee Johnson’s assistant Jamie McAllister.

“It is important we keep our best players.

“He waited a long time for his Scotland debut and I thought he was excellent the other night. Today he just carried it on.