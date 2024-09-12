Hibs Manager David Gray | SNS Group

A Hibs conversation has been had between the ex-boss and current gaffer.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Stubbs senses that David Gray is in a good place after his conversation with the Hibs head coach.

The legendary winning-boss of the 2016 Scottish Cup-winning side has been running the rule over his former side, who are managed by the man who famously headed home a memorable winner for him over eight years ago. He is yet to win in the Premiership but Gray’s side have shown signs of recovery in draws against two teams in last term’s top six, Dundee and Kilmarnock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Up next is a clash at home to St Johnstone this weekend. Stubbs is confident Gray is the man to turn things around at Hibs following a bottom six finish last campaign, but reckons that process was always going to be one that demanded time. He hopes the Easter Road powerbrokers give him that.

He told STV: “It was always going to be a tough start in terms of the job in hand, but I just hope that the people in charge give him time.

“Because the job that’s there does need time and he needs to put his own stamp on it. They’ve gone through too many managers and David is getting the brunt of that, because he is being left with players from the previous managers and it’s not easy getting them moved on.

“So he needs time and I hope he gets it, because, knowing David, he will get it right. He is (a Hibs man) and it is (in his DNA) but unfortunately in order to make change, he has to win games of football as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He will know that, he’s not soft, I spoke to him a few weeks ago after the Celtic game, I was up in Edinburgh and we had a chat and he is in a good place, he’s enjoying it, he needs to smile more, but he is learning on the job, which is the most important thing.”