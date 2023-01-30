Phil Foden is the obvious example but the likes of Rico Lewis, Cole Palmer, Luke Mbete, and James McAtee have all progressed through the club’s academy and got first-team gametime in the last season or so.

CJ Egan-Riley, who has joined Hibs on loan until the end of the season, followed a similar route before joining Burnley on a permanent deal during the summer and linking up with former City captain Vincent Kompany.

He played three first-team games for City; the full 90 in a goalless draw with Sporting CP in the Champions League and again in an EFL Cup match against Wycombe, and came on as a late substitute for Aymeric Laporte in a 5-0 win against Newcastle United. He also captained City’s under-18s and under-21s on a regular basis.

CJ Egan-Riley in action for Manchester City against Sporting CP in the Champions League

Speaking about Egan-Riley after his debut against the Portuguese side, at right-back, Guardiola said: “CJ Egan-Riley played really good and didn't miss one ball. He is a seven out of ten footballer; not exceptional in anything but that is a good sign as a defender as he doesn't make any mistakes."

Egan-Riley was the subject of interest from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven earlier this month, and Coventry City were keen on his services prior to his move to Turf Moor. The born-and-raised Mancunian chose to leave Man City for regular gametime and although he hasn’t got that at Burnley,

With the 20-year-old able to operate at centre-back, right-back, or as holding midfielder, Hibs have brought in a versatile player who will be keen to show the Clarets he deserves to be a regular next season. He will almost certainly be utilised most as a centre-back by Lee Johnson, but the Easter Road boss wants his players to be comfortable with more than one position.