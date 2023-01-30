The 20-year-old, who can operate as a centre-back or in central midfield, joined the Clarets from Manchester City in the summer, linking up with former Citizens captain Vincent Kompany at Turf Moor.

He has found gametime hard to come by however, with former Etihad team-mate Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jordan Beyer preferred at centre-back for the bulk of the English Championship side’s matches.

Eligible to represent England, the Republic of Ireland, and Jamaica at international level, Egan-Riley has mostly turned out for his country of birth at youth level, although he was called up by the Irish for the 2018 Victory Shield.

CJ Egan-Riley has joined Hibs on loan until the end of the season. Picture: Alan Rennie

Hibs manager Lee Johnson said: “CJ is a top young talent, and we can’t wait to start working with him. He’s a player who Vincent Kompany took to Burnley after knowing his qualities from the Manchester City set-up.

“Due to Burnley’s positive form and performances this season, they have allowed him out to get important gametime, and as soon as we knew he was available, we were quick to snap up the opportunity. He provides us with extra versatility playing as a centre-half, number six, and as a right-back. We see this as an opportunity to help us improve, but also as a huge opportunity for him to develop.”