What Nicola Sturgeon's restrictions update means for Hearts, Hibs & Edinburgh City?

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed when the country will move to level 0. Picture: SNS

Despite the easing of restrictions there will still be limits on the number of fans allowed to attend matches with the SPFL season back underway.

Clubs welcomed the return of spectators this past weekend in the Premier Sports Cup, with Edinburgh City hosting 300 for the 1-0 defeat to Hamilton Academical.

This evening Hearts and Hibs will be watched by 2,000 supporters in games against Cove Rangers and Arsenal respectively.

From July 19, it will be at least 2,000 for matches in Scotland.

With the cinch Premiership starting at the end of the month, Hearts and Hibs will have to apply for permission to increase that capacity of Tynecastle Park and Easter Road.

"There will still be limits on the size of events and stadia attendances - but these will increase outdoors to 2000 seated and 1000 standing, and indoors to 400,” Sturgeon said.

"As of now, organisers will be able to apply to stage larger events."

It is hoped Scotland will move beyond Level 0 in August which, in theory, could see limits increase drastically.

Sturgeon said: "While we are lifting some of the attendance restrictions around events - we are not taking an upper limit off, we are still being cautious.

"Any events organiser wanting to have a bigger event - such as we saw in the Euros recently - will have to go through a process of application so all that the mitigations can be properly assessed.