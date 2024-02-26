News you can trust since 1873
Where are they now: Hibs heroes that romped to a 6-2 win v Hearts in 2000

We look at what happened to the Hibs side that beat Hearts in October 2000 following their departures from Easter Road.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 26th Feb 2024, 15:11 GMT

All eyes are on Tynecastle this week as Hearts and Hibs meet for the third time this season.

It is the Jam Tarts that have been on top by taking four points from the first two meetings - but it was Hibs that romped to the points on a remarkable day at Easter Road in October 2000.

It seems strange to think it was actually Hearts that landed the first blow as Andy Kirk fired them in front in the early stages - but that was really as good as it got for the visitors as a Mixu Paatelainen hat-trick and single strikes from David Zitelli, John O'Neil and Russell Latapy helped Alex McLeish's side to a big win. There was to be a late consolation from Colin Cameron - but nothing could prevent Hibs from securing a landmark result.

That proved to be their biggest win in the Edinburgh derby since the 7-0 game on New Year’s Day in 1973 and has gone down in Easter Road folklore - but where are the Hibs heroes from that famous day at Easter Road and what have they been up to in recent years?

Irish goalkeeper spent five seasons with Hibs and had a loan spell with Stockport before stints with Barnsley, Dundee United, Ipswich, Sunderland, Grimsby, and Huddersfield. Now goalkeeping coach at Stockport County.

1. Nick Colgan

Played for Livingston and Queen of the South after leaving Easter Road in 2001 and took on media work following his retirement in 2006. Lovell became Network Programme Manager for Street Soccer coaching in 2022.

2. Stuart Lovell

Reliable defender spent six seasons at Hibs before winding down career with stints at Cowdenbeath and Dundee. Had spells in coaching and the fire brigade and had a Hibs sesaon ticket in recent years.

3. Gary Smith

'Le God' is a true Hibs legend and remains highly thought of over 20 years after his departure from Easter Road. Sauzee has worked in the media as a commentator for the likes of Orange and Canal+ since his retirement.

4. Franck Sauzee

