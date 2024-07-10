Hibs will soon be back in action as they prepare to face Elgin City in the Scottish League Cup group stage matches. The Easter Road outfit will head up to Moray for Saturday’s clash, with this fixture marking only the third time the two clubs have played each other.

Easter Road hosted Elgin City in the Scottish FA Cup back in January 2019 with Hibs triumphing 4-0. Florian Kamberi, Daryl Horgan and Stephen Mallan all hit the back of the net to see the Hibees progress through to the next round.

The last time Elgin and Hibs came head-to-head was in July of the same year and while it wasn’t quite such a beating, Hibs still came through with a 2-0 win. As the Hibees prepare for their first game o the 2024/25 season, this is where the July 2019 squad to have beaten Elgin at Borough Briggs are now...

Hibs vs Elgin City Florian Kamberi scores for Hibs to make it 2-0.

GK: Ofir Marciano The Israeli goalkeeper is currently between the sticks for the Israeli Premier League club Hapoel Be'er Sheva. After joining Hibs initially on loan from Ashdod, the now-34-year-old joined Easter Road in 2017 and would go on to make over 100 league appearances for them.

RB: Steven Whittaker Whittaker, 40, is now working as the assistant manager of Ayr United. He is part of another former Hibs star Scott Brown's coaching staff, with the pair having worked together at Fleetwood Town. The defender enjoyed two spells with Hibs, making over 170 appearances for them between 2002-2007 before returning in 2017 for a three year spell during which time he made 48 league appearances.

CB: Adam Jackson The former Hibee centre-back left Easter Road in 2020 to join EFL side Lincoln City with his contract expiring next summer. He has gone on to make over 110 appearances for the club following his one-year spell in Edinburgh