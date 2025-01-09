Shaun Maloney’s stint as Hibernian manager was short and not particularly sweet. The former Celtic winger lasted just four months at Easter Road, winning just six of his 19 games in charge as the Hibees missed out on a top-six spot, while Scottish Cup semi-final defeat against Hearts proved the final straw.

Maloney’s brief stint meant he only had one transfer window to make his mark this time four years ago, but a look back at Hibs’ January 2022 transfer window would go some way to explaining his struggles. Nine players came through the door at Easter Road but few could be considered a success.

There are some rather forgettable names in that cohort and some who will be remembered for the wrong reasons. Take a look below to see what all of Maloney’s signings are up to now.

Chris Mueller (free) Mueller technically wasn't signed by Maloney, with Hibs and the winger agreeing a pre-contract agreement the previous summer, before his January arrival. His stint was short - five months, 15 games and one goal - before a return to the MLS with Chicago Fire, where he remains.

Elias Melkersen (£300,000) Signed as a 19-year-old and took a couple of months to get his Hibs career going due to work permit issues. Bagged a brace on his first start - a 2-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win over Motherwell - but spent most of his two-year spell with the club out on loan. Left for Norwegian outfit Strømsgodset following a successful temporary spell, where he remains.

Demetri Mitchell (undisclosed) Former Hearts loanee made the controversial switch but lasted just 12 months, scoring twice in 10 appearances. Joined Exeter City in January 2023, where he remains.

Runar Hauge (undisclosed) Joined Melkersen in switching Bodø/Glimt for Hibs but endured similar struggles, playing just three games over two seasons. Joined Dundalk on loan in 2022 before a permanent move to Norwegian outfit FK Jerv, where he remains.