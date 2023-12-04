It's been a successful weekend for the Edinburgh clubs with both Hibs and Hearts securing three points. A bitterly cold and snowy Rugby Park saw a deflected Lawrence Shankland strike enter the goal with the Jambos taking away their fourth consecutive win while Dylan Vente made his goal-scoring comeback as he opened up the scoring for the Hibees at Easter Road.

Neither Hibs or Hearts have had a consistent run of form up to this point with their predicted finishing positions reaching far and wide. However, the latest statistics from the recent runs of form have provided much hope for any Jambo or Hibees fan.

They have an exceptionally busy week with Hearts welcoming Rangers to Tynecastle and Hibs travelling through to Celtic Park on Wednesday but ahead of those clashes, here is where the latest predictions put Hibs and Hearts to finish in May 2024...

1 . Hearts v Hibs badges.jpg Hearts v Hibs in Premiership finishing battle. Photo: x Photo Sales

2 . 12. Livingston R David Martindale's side are predicted to finish last with just 21 points and two wins. Photo Sales

3 . 11. Ross County The Dingwall side are set to avoid relegation by a potential 12 points as they are predicted to finish in 11th place with 33 points. Photo Sales