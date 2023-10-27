Hibs welcome Celtic this weekend as Nick Montgomery and Brendan Rodgers meet in Premiership for first time

Following a disappointing start to the 2023/24 season, Lee Johnson was removed from his duties and Hibernian FC welcomed Nick Montgomery. The Leeds-born manager had enjoyed two successful years with Central Coast Mariners and hopes were high for what he could achieve in Leith.

He’s taken charge of five league fixtures now and only suffered his first defeat last weekend when Hibs endured a 4-0 thumping at the hands of Rangers and their new manager Philippe Clement. Unfortunately for the 41-year-old, however, this weekend is not set to feel much easier as they play a side who beat Hearts 4-1 at Tynecastle on Sunday.

The former Sheffield United man has previously spoken of his desire to change the mental attitude around his players as well as their physical abilities and it remains to be seen what the squad can achieve as Montgomery continues his squad development.

Ahead of this weekend’s clash with Hibs’ Glaswegian rivals, here is how the table looks since Nick Montgomery arrived on the Scottish shores...

1 . Nick Montgomery joined Hibs on 11 September and has lost just one match. Nick Montgomery joined Hibs on 11 September and has lost just one match. Photo Sales

2 . 12. Motherwell Motherwell would be last. They have lost their last four fixtures but currently sit sixth in the league since the start of the season. Photo Sales

3 . 11. St Johnstone The Dingwall side would sit 11th in the league based on performances from mid-September. They have just two points. Photo Sales