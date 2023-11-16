Hibs and Hearts would sit well based on results since Monty joined the Scottish Premiership

It's been a dramatic first quarter of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership for Hibs and Hearts who currently sit seventh and fourth in the league respectively.

Nick Montgomery arrived on the Scottish shores back in mid-September after a poor start to the season saw Lee Johnson relieved of his positions but it's been far from an easy ride for the former Central Coast Mariners boss. His side have just three wins so far this season but the 42-year-old's project at Easter Road is only just beginning.

Ahead of the international break, Monty was able to oversee a 1-0 win against Kilmarnock and the Hibees now have a two week break in play to improve on their consistency as they look to firm up a place in the top-tier of the Scottish Premiership for Phase two.

While we await for the return of the domestic league, here is where Hibs, Hearts and their Scottish Premiership rivals would sit based on results since Monty's arrival in Scotland...

1 . Hibs manager Nick Montgomery has been at Easter Road since the September international break Hibs manager Nick Montgomery has been at Easter Road since the September international break

2 . 12th - Motherwell The Well have struggled since their opening fixtures and would sit on just two points if the league were based on post-Monty arrival results.

3 . 11th - Livingston David Martindale's side have secured five points since Monty's arrival and would sit eleventh.