Jacob Blaney and Oscar MacIntyre: Who are the under-18 players in the Hibs squad to face Ross County?
Shaun Maloney has named two Hibs under-18 players in his matchday squad for the visit of Ross County this afternoon.
Jacob Blaney and Oscar MacIntyre have yet to be named in a senior squad although Blaney was part of the travelling team on occasions last year under Jack Ross.
Both are regulars in Gareth Evans’ under-18 side with Blaney operating at centre-back and MacIntyre able to play at left-back, left wing-back, or left midfield.
With Demi Mitchell out injured, MacIntyre can provide back-up for Josh Doig while Blaney adds further options in central defence in the absence of Harry Clarke, Paul Hanlon, and Paul McGinn with auxiliary centre-back Lewis Stevenson preferred in midfield due to injuries keeping Kyle Magennis and Joe Newell on the sidelines.
Blaney has only recently returned to action for the 18s, having spent a period of time on the sidelines himself with a shoulder injury.
Maloney has described the 17-year-old as a “really exciting centre-back”. He has primarily played as a right-sided centre-back for the under-18s this season, operating in a back three and a back four, but can also operate in central midfield.
MacIntyre, who signed his first professional deal in April last year, is a tough-tackling player who is strong in the air and has an eye for goal. Most of his appearances have come as a left wing-back although he has been utilised further forward on occasion.
With the under-18s playing a similar system to the first team, both players will be used to the formation used by Maloney while their spells training with the first-team squad at HTC will also stand them in good stead.
Academy Director Steve Kean added: “Both teenagers have real technical ability and it is great to see them amongst the first-team squad.
“Jacob is a tall, quick defender who is brilliant in a 1v1 defensive situation.
“Oscar is a very coachable young man; he has got a great delivery on him. Oscar has probably been involved in first-team training more than any of the Academy boys this year so it is good that his performances in training have been recognised.
“It should be a great experience for both the young lads and hopefully the first of many appearances in the First Team squad.”