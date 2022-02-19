Jacob Blaney and Oscar MacIntyre: Who are the under-18 players in the Hibs squad to face Ross County?

Jacob Blaney, a 17-year-old centre-back

Jacob Blaney and Oscar MacIntyre have yet to be named in a senior squad although Blaney was part of the travelling team on occasions last year under Jack Ross.

Both are regulars in Gareth Evans’ under-18 side with Blaney operating at centre-back and MacIntyre able to play at left-back, left wing-back, or left midfield.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oscar MacIntyre can operate anywhere on the left. Picture: Maurice Dougan

With Demi Mitchell out injured, MacIntyre can provide back-up for Josh Doig while Blaney adds further options in central defence in the absence of Harry Clarke, Paul Hanlon, and Paul McGinn with auxiliary centre-back Lewis Stevenson preferred in midfield due to injuries keeping Kyle Magennis and Joe Newell on the sidelines.

Blaney has only recently returned to action for the 18s, having spent a period of time on the sidelines himself with a shoulder injury.

Maloney has described the 17-year-old as a “really exciting centre-back”. He has primarily played as a right-sided centre-back for the under-18s this season, operating in a back three and a back four, but can also operate in central midfield.

MacIntyre, who signed his first professional deal in April last year, is a tough-tackling player who is strong in the air and has an eye for goal. Most of his appearances have come as a left wing-back although he has been utilised further forward on occasion.

With the under-18s playing a similar system to the first team, both players will be used to the formation used by Maloney while their spells training with the first-team squad at HTC will also stand them in good stead.

Academy Director Steve Kean added: “Both teenagers have real technical ability and it is great to see them amongst the first-team squad.

“Jacob is a tall, quick defender who is brilliant in a 1v1 defensive situation.

“Oscar is a very coachable young man; he has got a great delivery on him. Oscar has probably been involved in first-team training more than any of the Academy boys this year so it is good that his performances in training have been recognised.

“It should be a great experience for both the young lads and hopefully the first of many appearances in the First Team squad.”

Message from the editor