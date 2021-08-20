Who is new Hibs recruit James Scott - scouting report on the forward the Easter Road side won the race to sign

James Scott is put through his paces after signing for Hibernian. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

With Christian Doidge likely sidelined until the start of next calendar year, Hibs are in need of reinforcements up top. James Scott is not necessarily a like-for-like replacement for the Welshman as the former Motherwell youngster can operate off either flank as well as up top.

Scott has had an injury-restricted time at Hull City since joining in a seven-figure move from Fir Park in January 2020, contributing four goals and two assists in 36 appearances however only 14 of those were as a starter.

So what can he bring to Hibs?

Versatility

As mentioned, Scott’s versatility is the immediate stand-out. We know Jack Ross likes many of his outfield players to be adaptable in order to change strategy mid-game and allow for different formations and Scott fits right into that model.

Hibs have lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation so far this term, occasionally flitting with a 4-3-3 with the two wingers pushing up. Scott could play on the left or right of an attacking midfield trio or a forward three, and could presumably operate as a centre-forward in a front two.

Given Martin Boyle’s threat through the middle, Scott could also deputise on the right flank if Ross opts to go two up top, assuming Boyle partners Kevin Nisbet as happened at times last season.

Quick and direct

We all know that highlights reels on YouTube can be misleading but there is a clear pattern to Scott’s attacking play. While he has the chops to bamboozle defenders, his pace allows him to beat full-backs before zipping in a curling shot when playing out wide, as well as giving him an advantage as a centre-forward looking to get on the end of a cross.

While Boyle’s biggest asset is his explosive pace, Scott is more similar to Jamie Murphy with the cut-inside-and-shoot approach, although he possesses a touch more pace than the former Rangers and Brighton man.

In terms of shots per game, Scott averaged close to three per 90 minutes before exiting Fir Park and managed an average of 3.36 touches in the opponents’ penalty area.

In his final 28 games for the Steelmen he averaged a goal every 267 minutes.

Passing and dribbling

In his final few months at Motherwell the Scotland Under-21 cap averaged nearly nine dribbles per game (8.82) with a success rate of 56.4 per cent – the second-highest of any Scottish Premiership player to have completed at least 1,000 minutes of action during the first half of the 2019/20 campaign.

It’s also worth pointing out that on his arrival at the KCOM Stadium, Scott’s stats for key passes – that is, the final pass leading to the recipient of the ball having an attempt at goal without scoring – were higher than those of Jarrod Bowen, who completed an £18 million move to West Ham in the same transfer window.

Aerial prowess

Two of Scott’s four goals in Hull City colours have been headers, one of which came from a deep corner which was headed back across goal.

Sound familiar? It should, as Hibs have utilised that particular set-piece play on more than one occasion so far this season.

Scott is around the same height as Doidge – just shy of 6ft 2in – and although he doesn’t come across as a particularly aerial-minded forward, he was second only behind former Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu for offensive duels won in his final few months at Motherwell.

While not an obvious like-for-like replacement for Doidge Scott has shown in the Scottish Premiership and in the English Football League that he has what it takes to fulfil that role – and others.

Goals

Most of Scott’s goals have been right-footed efforts, with two of his 11 goals headers and one off his left peg.

A fair portion of his strikes have also come about as a result of him simply being in the right place at the right time.

Positionally he knows where to be for crosses or passes on the edge of the box. There’s a bit of the Kevin Nisbets about him but he can also offer something different up top.

Highly regarded

Since he was at Motherwell Scott has attracted attention from big clubs. Everton were keen on the forward as were Leeds, Crystal Palace, and Newcastle.

During his time in Scotland Scott was watched by scouts from clubs including Barnsley, Bristol City, Bournemouth, Sheffield United, Southampton, and Sunderland.

Prior to joining Hibs, Dundee United, St Johnstone, and St Mirren were all keen on the forward.

What his managers have said

Grant McCann, Hull City boss: “He’s an excellent young player. This kid is going to be a real gem. Left foot, right foot, very, very quick and direct.

"He’s a good size and physically strong so he’ll be a very good addition for us.

“He’ll fit straight in. He can play on either side. He’s someone we’re really excited about. He’s got no fear.”

Stephen Robinson, Scott’s manager at Motherwell: “He’s got bags of potential, he’s so talented.

"If he fulfils his potential he’ll go right to the very top. James is easy maintenance, a young man enjoying football and life.

“For me, he’s a number nine, and he can be Scotland’s number nine for a long time to come if he fulfils that physical potential."

Conclusion

Scott can operate as a centre-forward or on either flank and in securing his services for the 2021/22 campaign Hibs have bolstered their attacking options with a versatile player seeking to make an impact after a frustrating Tigers spell hampered by two similar ankle injuries.

If Scott can have an impact similar to that of Kyle Magennis and Jamie Murphy, who have had their own injury concerns in the last 12 months then he will look like another shrewd acquisition – and his adaptability means there is still a role for him once Doidge is fit again.

