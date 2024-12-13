Why Hibs player is being thrust into new position as he begins to shine at loan club

He’s spending time away from Hibs and is finding joy in a new position.

Motherwell assistant manager Stephen Frail has explained the thinking behind the Steelmen playing their Hibs loanee in a new position.

Jair Tavares joined the Fir Park club near the end of the summer transfer window. With boss Stuart Kettlewell opting not to play with wingers in his system, it appeared at first a challenge for wideman Tavares to fit into the Premiership side, but he has now found minutes at right-wing-back.

He has impressed the coaching staff in matches against Dundee and St Mirren, where the Portuguese star has started both games. Tavares will hope to continue his run of matches this weekend against Dundee United but has fierce competition.

Stephen O’Donnell, Marvin Kaleta and Johnny Koutroumbis are all natural right-back’s that Kettlewell can call upon, but Frail insists Tavares has earned his stripes. He said: “You've got all those players in that position. Jair's come in. We looked at that and we thought, just with his attacking ability, that he could cause Dundee problems when we put him in there.

“We probably starved him of the ball in the second half. But he's come in and acquitted himself really well. You've got Marvin, Stephen O'Donnell and Johnny Koutroumbis. So it's a position we're really strong in. Sometimes our set up and our shape, you might not have fitted him into it.

“The manager identified that he wanted to put him in as a wing-back against Dundee. Because of their wing-back situation as well. We thought, why don't we try it? We thought he equipped himself really well.

“Tough game on Saturday against St Mirren. A game with windy conditions, a lot of restarts in the game. And again, we thought he did really well. So he'll be one that will be still in contention for Saturday against Dundee United.”