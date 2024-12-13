Gray has options for must-win fixture at Easter Road

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He leads the team in assists, expected assists and what the stats guys call big chances created. And is at or near the top of the rankings in most other criteria you’d want from a fullback/wingback.

Yet Jordan Obita knows he’ll continue to face stiff competition for game time, as David Gray considers his options on the left side of a team capable of changing formations to suit the opposition. With tomorrow’s visit of Ross County a case in point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having served his suspension for being sent off in the humiliating 4-1 loss to Dundee at Dens Park, 31-year-old Obita – now in his second season at Hibs – came straight back into the starting line-up to face Celtic in Glasgow last weekend. In a rejigged team playing in a defensive 5-4-1 without the ball, he contributed to a performance much better than the 3-0 final score suggests.

But Gray, who could put versatile defender Jack Iredale into the left of a back four or use Nicky Cadden – outstanding in the 3-0 win over Motherwell – at left wingback, is refusing to make any promises to the Englishman, pointing: “Yeah, obviously you know what Jordan's got, brilliant left foot, and obviously just the defensive side of the game, he's got the athleticism to deal with the way Celtic play. Which is purely why he came back in, in that environment.

“And I've got decisions to make every single week now, with players playing competition all over the pitch, so it's good to have him back and available, after missing a couple of games. Moving forward, we'll just have to wait and see.”

Obita’s deliveries from the left were just about the only thing working for Hibs early in the campaign. With three assists to his name and a hatful of major chances created for team-mates, there were spells when he seemed like their best attacking outlet – especially as Cadden and Iredale, both signed after the season had kicked off, worked their way up to match sharpness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet Gray stressed: “We’ve now got strength in depth on that left-hand side. We’ve got Jack Iredale, who's come in and done really well, Nicky Cadden, who's come in and done really well, so it's good to have more options and more players fit and available in these positions.

“Early in the season, Jordan was probably the only player who was able to do what we wanted in that position, with the way we were playing. So he had to turn up every week, put in a lot of performances, play through a lot of games earlier in the season. Because Jack wasn't quite up to speed when he signed, he wasn't fit, Nicky the same, missing pre-season.

“So he probably played a lot of games in a short period of time. But now there are other players who can play there and provide competition, which will be a good thing for Jordan as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A home win for Hibs tomorrow would see them overtake County in the table. Should results elsewhere go their way over the weekend, Gray’s men could even jump four places in the Scottish Premiership, easing the pressure ahead of a hectic festive schedule.