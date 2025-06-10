He started his career at Hibs and now makes a move south of the border.

His up and down journey started at Hibs - but it’s been worth it to seal a first crack at England with Wigan Athletic.

The Latics have moved to make Fraser Murray their first signing of the summer following the expiry of his contract at Kilmarnock. In the 24/25 season, Murray enjoyed one of the strongest campaigns of his career, with four goals and three assists across 39 games playing on the flanks and in midfield. Murray started his career at Hibs and made 30 appearances and has featured for Dunfermline Athletic too on top of his over a century of Killie outings.

Now 26, Murray has detailed his journey from Leith to Wigan. He feels now is the right time to start afresh in a new league as he gets set to form part of Ryan Lowe’s side in the third tier of English football.

Fraser Murray on Wigan Athletic transfer

When asked about his journey to Wigan, Murray said: “Good. I was at Hibs then Dunfermline and Kilmarnock. It’s been lots of ups and downs but I loved it up there. I am ready for a new challenge and can’t wait to get going. I’m absolutely buzzing to sign. From the first moment I heard of the interest, I knew this was the place where I wanted to be. The gaffer has spoken to me about how he wants to play, how he sees me fitting into that, and it’s the way I want to play, so that’s something that attracted me to come here.”

Lowe said: “It’s brilliant to bring Fraser to Wigan Athletic Football Club, and I’m really happy to make him my first signing for the Club. He will offer us something different in the final third, and he has shown his capabilities in helping score and create goals throughout his career, which saw him collect the Players’ Player of the Year award last season. I’m looking forward to working with Fraser when we return for pre-season training in June.”

Why former Hibs man has signed for Wigan

Sporting Director, Gregor Rioch, also said: “We are delighted to sign Fraser and welcome him to Wigan Athletic as our first summer signing. Fraser is a player we’ve been tracking over a period of time, and following his departure from Kilmarnock, we have moved quickly to bring him to our Football Club. He can play either wing back or as an attacking midfielder, who will score and assist goals.”

“I would also like to welcome Joe Riley, our new Chief Scout, who is aligned with the importance of recruiting attacking players to Wigan Athletic this summer. With our first through the door in Fraser, there will be more to follow in the coming weeks.”

Kilmarnock said on the exit: “Fraser Murray will depart upon expiry of his contract this week to join Wigan Athletic. We’d like to place on record our thanks to Fraser for his contributions at Rugby Park over the last 4 years, from winning the Championship to playing in Europe Best of luck, Fraser!”