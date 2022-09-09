Will Fish eager to be Hibs leader as Manchester United loanee reveals Darren Fletcher advice and Harry Maguire help
Transfer deadline day was something of a whirlwind for Manchester United defender Will Fish, who learned of Hibs’ interest in the morning and finished the day signing a season-long loan deal.
The 19-year-old was on the bench for the Easter Road side’s 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock last weekend and will remain in the squad for the next match.
Speaking ahead of Hibs’ scheduled trip to Dundee United, the England youth internationalist reflected on his mad dash north.
“The move came around on Thursday morning. When I heard Hibs were interested straight away it was a no-brainer. I said, ‘yes,’ and here we are,” he recalls.
Most Popular
-
1
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Minute's silence at Tynecastle during Hearts and İstanbul Başakşehir game cut short by referee
-
2
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Hearts fans react to disruption during minute's silence
-
3
Scottish football and UK sport shuts down as mark of respect for the Queen
-
4
Hearts debrief: Devlin in Europe; Bad deflections; McKay's meg; New big screen; Technically outclassed
-
5
Robbie Neilson laments Hearts' collapse as Istanbul Basaksehir leave Tynecastle happy
The presence of Edinburgh-born Darren Fletcher at Old Trafford, where he works as Technical Director, came in useful for Fish as he sought advice on the move.
“I spoke to Fletch on the way up. He said Hibs is a great place to go, a massive club, with great fans so he thought the same as me.
“He’s great with us. He oversees training every day for the first-team and he helps sort out players making that next step up to the first-team from the 23s.”
Fish is aware that this loan move represents a chance to prove his worth to his parent club with a view to making the step up into the United first team.
“The main purpose of going on loan is getting you ready to hopefully one day go back and play for them,” he said.
“So, the move is about game-time and maturing, and trying to become a leader – stuff like that.
“At a club as big as Manchester United, to be captain at any any group is a privilege, so I’ve just got to take those qualities up here to Scotland and hopefully it can show.”
As well as Fletcher’s input, Fish has worked closely with the first-team centre-halves at Old Trafford, especially during the club’s pre-season tour of Australia and Thailand, when he was a late call-up after Axel Tuanzebe pulled out.
“Big names like Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane teach you the game, the little tricks and all that. I’m thankful for their help.
"Harry was great. I joined the tour late but he brought me into the group and helped me.
“Even just training with these guys is a boost, and everything that comes with it – the media attention, standard of training, all of that is good.
“It’s a great feeling to represent the club you grew up supporting, every time you pull the shirt on, with all the past players who have come through there."
Fish is hopeful he can make a good impression at Easter Road but realises he has to fight his way into the team first.
"I hope when the time comes – whenever that is – that I can help the team and show the fans what I’m capable of,” he says.
"I’ve not spoken to the coaching staff too much just yet but they’ve said to try to be aggressive.
“It’s a young team and they want me to try to be a leader.
“The Old Firm games away will be bouncing, and obviously the Edinburgh derby as well – I can’t wait to experience moments like that.”