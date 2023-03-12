Hibs fell to a 2-0 defeat to title hopefuls Celtic at the Meadowbank stadium. Amy Gallacher quickly opened the scoring for the visitors nine minutes in from a corner. The hosts almost got a bit of luck as a backpass to Celtic keeper Pamela Tajonar went under her foot and hit the post. Katie Lockwood would be next to almost level the game as her effort went wide of the post. Celtic would soon double their lead however, through Caitlin Hayes just before half-time. The hosts tried to get back into the game in the second half but it wasn’t to be. Hibs remain fifth in the SWPL, eight points off Hearts in fourth.

Elsewhere, Championship leaders Livingston held their nerve to see off form side Ayr United 5-1. Beth McKay opened the score six minutes in to give the visitors the perfect start. Six minutes later, Ashley Elizabeth doubled Livingston’s lead as she bundled the ball home. It would be 3-0 after 18 minutes as Jess Murphy headed in from a corner. Ayr would get one back on 32 minutes but the three goal lead would soon be restored in the second half through Shannon Mulligan. McKay would get her brace late in the day to make it five and push Livingston closer to promotion.

Edinburgh Caledonia also came away with a big win as they beat Giffnock SC 7-0 away from home in League One. Bonnyrigg however, fell to a 3-1 defeat against Musselburgh in the SWFL East.