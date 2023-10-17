You’re not really a fan of Hibs if you haven’t done some of these 10 things
Hibs fans will relish any opportunity to belt out Sunshine on Leith
The Hibees have had a fairly turbulent start to the 2023/24 season. They currently sit seventh in the league but are under the new management of Nick Montgomery following September’s sacking of Lee Johnson.
Since Montgomery’s arrival, Hibs remain undefeated but one of their toughest challenges awaits them this weekend as they prepare to take on Rangers. The Gers have also welcomed a new boss and Saturday’s clash will be Philippe Clement’s first match as the Ibrox boss.
However, Hibs fans will remain in strong voice as they head to the south side of Glasgow for what is sure to be a fiercely contested battle.
While most fans of the green and white jersey will be familiar with the walk down to Easter Road, there are several other pledges of allegiance one can complete to confirm your status as a ‘Hibee’. Ahead of this weekend’s action at Ibrox, here are ten ways to prove your reputation as a true Hibee.