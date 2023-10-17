You’re not really a fan of Hibs if you haven’t done some of these 10 things

Hibs fans will relish any opportunity to belt out Sunshine on Leith

The Hibees have had a fairly turbulent start to the 2023/24 season. They currently sit seventh in the league but are under the new management of Nick Montgomery following September’s sacking of Lee Johnson.

Since Montgomery’s arrival, Hibs remain undefeated but one of their toughest challenges awaits them this weekend as they prepare to take on Rangers. The Gers have also welcomed a new boss and Saturday’s clash will be Philippe Clement’s first match as the Ibrox boss.

However, Hibs fans will remain in strong voice as they head to the south side of Glasgow for what is sure to be a fiercely contested battle.

While most fans of the green and white jersey will be familiar with the walk down to Easter Road, there are several other pledges of allegiance one can complete to confirm your status as a ‘Hibee’. Ahead of this weekend’s action at Ibrox, here are ten ways to prove your reputation as a true Hibee.

1 . Visit Hibs Supporters Association The Hibs supporters' club Sunnyside is tucked away but is an HQ for activity and a great place to visit.

2 . Go to see The Proclaimers When The Proclaimers played a gig on the Links this summer, there were Hibs shirts aplenty.

3 . Owning a replica Hands Off Hibs badge or T-shirt Late Hearts owner Wallace Mercer was not popular when he tried to buy Hibs.