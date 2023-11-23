You're not really a Hibs fan if you haven't done some of these 10 things

From the Proclaimers to the Famous Five, things all Hibs fans have done to show their commitment to Easter Road

Hibs fans will soon rejoice that their side is back in action following the two week international break. Martin Boyle, Lewis Miller and Rocky Bushiri were three stars in action during the break and the Easter Road outfit will welcome their back ahead of their upcoming clash against Dundee FC.

The upcoming schedule will mark Nick Montgomery's first complete quarter with the Hibees after coming into the picture in September. He has guided the Easter Road outfit to seventh in the league but will be hopefuly of improving on this number as they head into Christmas.

While Hibs fans will be forced to travel across the bridge this weekend as their side play at Dens Park, it won't be long before they can return to the mighty Easter Road as the Hibees welcome Aberdeen next Sunday.

Known for their choruses of 'Sunshine on Leith', here are just some of the things all Hibs fans will do to mark their commitment to the Easter Road outfit...

1 . Visit Hibs Supporters Association The Hibs supporters' club Sunnyside is tucked away but is an HQ for activity and a great place to visit.

2 . Go to see The Proclaimers When The Proclaimers played a gig on the Links this summer, there were Hibs shirts aplenty.

3 . Owning a replica Hands Off Hibs badge or T-shirt Late Hearts owner Wallace Mercer was not popular when he tried to buy Hibs.