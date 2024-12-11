Michael McIndoe is working wonders with his players. Picture: Edinburgh City FC.

Edinburgh City have been rewarded for their fine form after Michael McIndoe was named SPFL manager of the month and striker Connor Young scooped the player of the month gong.

The Citizens are in a rich vein of form and went through November unbeaten in League Two with three consecutive victories including successes over Forfar, Clyde and Peterhead. The visit of East Fife on November 23 was postponed due to the wintry weather.

The club's only blemish was a narrow 2-1 defeat to Championship side Dunfermline in the Scottish Cup third round on November 30.

However, another three points last Saturday - a 3-0 win over Stirling Albion at Forthbank - has moved the Capital outfit into fourth spot in Scottish football's fourth tier where they are now just six points off the pace of table-toppers East Fife.

Connor Young has scored 14 goals in League Two. Picture: Edinburgh City FC.

Former Doncaster, Bristol City and Coventry midfielder McIndoe's philosophy is paying dividends with his squad receiving a lot of plaudits from opposing teams for their style of play.

Striker Young, 20, is currently the top goalscorer in Scotland with 14 goals in as many games and is in the form of his life.

"It's an honour to be recognised, but this is a collective achievement," McIndoe said. "The coaching staff and the players deserve immense credit for their hard work and commitment. We've built strong momentum, and the goal is to keep pushing forward.

"Connor has been exceptional. His energy, work-rate and eye for goal have been a huge asset to the team. This award is well deserved and we're excited to see him continue to grow."