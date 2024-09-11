How 16 Scotland players rated across agonising late Nations League defeats to Poland and Portugal

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson

Football reporter

Published 11th Sep 2024, 19:00 BST

The latest international break ultimately proved disappointing for Steve Clarke’s squad after back-to-back defeats

Another international window has come and gone. For Scotland, this camp was all about building towards the future but Steve Clarke’s side emerged from their Nations League double-header against Poland and Portugal without a victory in their last EIGHT competitive fixtures.

That is the Scots longest such winless run in their history and means the Tartan Army have now been starved of a victory in a competitive game for over 12 months - a 3-0 away win over Cyprus in a Euro 2024 qualifier.

Two late defeats and more individual errors cost Scotland their first points of Group A1, with a certain Cristiano Ronaldo popping up with Portugal’s match-winner on 88 minutes in Lisbon after Scott McTominay’s first-half headed opener was cancelled out by Bruno Fernandes’ scuffed effort from distance.

The Poland match was there for the taking after Clarke’s men battled back from a two-goal deficit to level up the tie and were firmly in the ascendancy towards the end of the second half only for a moment of madness from Grant Hanley to gift the visitors an agonising 97th minute winner at Hampden.

Here, the Edinburgh Evening News has carried out a review of all 16 players utilised by Clarke across both matches and assessed their performances out of ten. Those selected who played no part in both games included; Zander Clark (Hearts), Jon McCracken (Dundee), Max Johnston (Sturm Graz), Josh Doig (Sassuolo), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Connor Barron (Rangers) and John Souttar (Rangers).

