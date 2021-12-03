How Edinburgh City position change landed John Robertson League Two monthly award

John Robertson

The Edinburgh City youngster yesterday scooped the award having found the net three times last month, a brace in the Citizens' 3-1 win over Stranraer as well as scoring the equaliser in his side's 2-1 success at Stirling Albion.

However, having been signed by manager Gary Naysmith as a striker, the former St Johnstone man has recently been deployed as a winger in a 4-3-3 formation, and it appears to be paying dividends both individually and collectively.

Ahead of tonight's visit of Annan to Ainslie Park, Robertson told the Evening News: "I've always been a striker and I prefer that position. But, at the end of the day, it's about winning so the gaffer has asked me to play that bit wider and I am enjoying it.

"Since we've switched to 4-3-3 things have been going a lot better. I've always had a good left foot on me, even when I was younger, so if I am close to goal I'm never looking to pass. If I get a sight of the keeper then I'll go for it. That's just the way it is. I've scored a mix of goals really, some from outside, inside the box and from the penalty spot."

The 20-year-old added: "Our recent form has been good so there's a real togetherness throughout the squad just now. Everyone is happy. I think the recent 4-0 defeat to Albion gave us a big shock so we've knuckled down and got on with things. Hopefully we can keep things going against Annan tonight.

"We just have to keep topping up the points and stay in the play-off positions. Annan have the incentive of knowing that a win will take them above us whereas we know victory will see us into third, although Stirling play tomorrow."