Everything you need to know ahead of Scotland’s latest World Cup 2026 qualifier

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the Scots’ smash and grab victory over the Greeks, next up is Belarus at home.

Steve Clarke’s men took another step closer to Canada, USA and Mexico, with a win the Scotland boss described as ‘not pretty’. After an underwhelming first hour, Konstantinos Tsimikas opened the scoring for the visitors, who were dominating the game. However, a set-piece goal out of nowhere from Ryan Christie, followed by Lewis Ferguson’s first goal for his country gave the Scots a shock lead. Lyndon Dykes then capitalised on a Konstantinos Tzolakis goalkeeping error to strike the ball home and secure the three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland now find themselves second place in World Cup qualification Group C, behind Denmark on goal difference. A win against Belarus could leave the Scots in a position which guarantees them play-offs, if other results go their way. However, the match must not been seen as a ‘gimme’ as the visitors caused Steve Clarke’s side problems in the previous fixture.

Here’s a look at everything you need to know ahead of Scotland vs Belarus:

When and where is Scotland vs Belarus?

The match will take place at Hampden Park on Sunday, 12th October. Kick-off is scheduled for 17:00.

How much are tickets to Scotland vs Belarus?

Tickets are still available to buy on the SFA website. Adult prices starts from £35, while seniors can attend for £21. Juniors prices start at just £10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the Scotland team news ahead of Belarus?

Ryan Christie and Lewis Ferguson were both cautioned against Greece and will therefore be suspended for the Belarus tie. Aaron Hickey is also a major doubt for the match, after he went off with a muscle injury. Clarke said in his post-match press conference that it is an ongoing issue.

He said, “Aaron was actually a doubt to start the game after picking up a small knock to his knee and I think he’s just aggravated it. I don’t know for sure yet, but that was the reason I called Max (Johnston) into the squad as cover.” The fitness of the Brentford man has been a real concern of late, since he just returned from a hamstring injury which seen him sidelined for nearly two years.

Goalkeepers: Angus Gunn (Nottingham Forest) Craig Gordon (Hearts) Liam Kelly (Rangers)

Defenders: Grant Hanley (Hibernian) Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq) Aaron Hickey (Brentford) Max Johnston (Derby County) Scott McKenna (GNK Dinamo Zagreb) Anthony Ralston (Celtic) Andy Robertson (Liverpool) John Souttar (Rangers) Kieran Tierney (Celtic)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielders: Ryan Christie (AFC Bournemouth) Lewis Ferguson (Bologna) Ben Gannon-Doak (AFC Bournemouth) Billy Gilmour (SSC Napoli) John McGinn (Aston Villa) Kenny McLean (Norwich City) Scott McTominay (SSC Napoli) Lennon Miller (Udinese)

Forwards: Che Adams (Torino) Kieron Bowie (Hibernian) Lyndon Dykes (Birmingham City) George Hirst (Ipswich Town)

Is Scotland vs Belarus being broadcast live on television?

Yes, the match will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland and BBC Two, with coverage starting at 16:45. The match will also be able to stream on the go on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.