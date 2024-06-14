Hungary v Switzerland: Euro 2024 team news, predicted XIs and TV broadcast info

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest information as Scotland's Group A rivals get their Euro 2024 campaign underway on Saturday.

Scotland will have a close eye on the Euro 2024 action on Saturday afternoon when Group A rivals Hungary and Switzerland face off in Cologne.

With a tough opener of their own against tournament hosts Germany taking place just less than 24 hours earlier, Steve Clarke and his coaching staff will be keen to assess their other opponents in what seems to be a group that will be decided fine margins. Of course, we all know Scotland are looking to progress beyond the group stages of a major tournament for the first time - and that makes Saturday’s meeting between Hungary and Switzerland potentially pivotally, even at such an early stage in the competition.

When does Hungary v Switzerland take place?

The game takes place on Saturday 15 June 2024, with a kick-off time of 2pm BST. The RheinEnergieStadion, home of Bundesliga club FC Koln will host the game - although it has been renamed as Cologne Stadium for the entirety of the tournament.

What is the latest team news ahead of Hungary v Switzerland?

There was mixed news for Switzerland manager Murat Yakin ahead of his side’s tournament opener. Winger Steven Zuber is considered to be a major doubt after he picked up a calf injury in last weekend’s 1-1 draw in a friendly with Austria. However, there was better news after Denis Zakaria and Breel Embolo, who both ply their trade in Ligue 1 with Monaco, returned to training this week and are expected to be available.

Hungary are expecting Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai to be available after he sustained a slight hamstring injury in a 3-0 win against Israel last weekend. The former RB Leipzig star was substituted during the game but it is believed that decision was precautionary and he has trained this week. That is the only issue facing Hungary manager Marco Rossi, who is expected to kick off the tournament with a fully fit and available squad.

Predicted line-ups for Hungary v Switzerland

Switzerland: Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Ndoye; Shaqiri, Vargas; Amdouni

Hungary: Gulacsi; Lang, Orban, Szalai; Nego, A. Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Sallai; Vargas

Where can I watch Hungary v Switzerland?