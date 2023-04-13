News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
1 hour ago Drake Bell missing: Nickelodeon star reported ‘endangered’ by police
3 hours ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
4 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
4 hours ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
5 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93

Hutchison Vale 2012s enjoy Copa Costa Brava success

The Hutchison Vale 2012 Blacks squad have returned in triumph from the prestigious Copa Costa Brava youth tournament.

By Bill Lothian
Published 13th Apr 2023, 18:19 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 18:19 BST

Captained by Evan Gardner, the team defeated opposition from Belgium and Spain to lift the trophy. To succeed, though, the 10 strong squad had to overcome some big occasion nerves, as Gordon Brown, who coached alongside Chris Gardner, explains:

“Our opening match was against the second-string from Opdorp Rangers, from Belgium, and we went down 1-0 so when we faced their first choice side the boys were understandably apprehensive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“But they rose to the challenge magnificently with a 5-0 win and when it came to facing the Spanish sides CF Tordera and hosts Athletico Lloret we had settled to the task. Tordero were beaten 4-0 and that was followed by a 4-1 win over Lloret also in temperatures of between 18 and 22 degrees.”

Hutchison Vale Community 2012 Blacks won the prestigious Copa Costa Brava youth tournament.Hutchison Vale Community 2012 Blacks won the prestigious Copa Costa Brava youth tournament.
Hutchison Vale Community 2012 Blacks won the prestigious Copa Costa Brava youth tournament.
Most Popular

Moving into the knock-out stages Hutchie saw office Opdorf 1 with a last gasp goal from Olly Brown and an outstanding individual display from ‘keeper Kori Meek. Super-sub Rohan Arnold then seized his moment in the final with the winner against Tordera after a Gary Dougall goal was cancelled out.

Gordon Brown added: “Gary’s goal was his first for the club and it was brilliant that he and Rohan should have such prominent roles as they are among the quietest lads in the squad.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Rohan’s mum was there to see her son’s strike and couldn’t hide her delight. All told it was great to see the team add to success last year in the Spartans tournament and we look forward to stepping up from seven-a-sides to nine-a-sides and progressing next year taking with us some great memories. Some new lads featured this season and without a doubt they have all bonded even more due to the team-spirit generated by flying out to Spain for the tournament.

“We are particularly proud, though, of raising enough from various events to cover the entire cost of the trip for all the boys with help from exceptional sponsors including Daniel Hill from the Escape Rooms while Hearts provided us with a ball to raise funds and Lewis Stevenson of Hibs managed to acquire us some strips to auction.

“Throughout the whole fund-raising exercise which also featured supermarket bag packing and a race-night, which raised £1200, all the parents provided tremendous support. Memories were made that will last a life-time and by sharing the same hotel our lads got on famously with an Israeli team while the coaches shared knowledge with counterparts at a tournament which had the full backing of UEFA and included an opening ceremony where our team sang ‘Flower of Scotland’.

“A total nine countries were represented in age-groups ranging from ourselves to under-19s.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The successful Hutchison Vale squad comprised Seba Wawrzyniak, Codi Graham, Alfie Glancy, Daniel Syme, Aidan McLlwaine, Kori Meek, Guy Dougall, Rohan Arnold, Olly Brown and Evan Gardner.

Related topics:Gordon BrownBelgium