Captained by Evan Gardner, the team defeated opposition from Belgium and Spain to lift the trophy. To succeed, though, the 10 strong squad had to overcome some big occasion nerves, as Gordon Brown, who coached alongside Chris Gardner, explains:

“Our opening match was against the second-string from Opdorp Rangers, from Belgium, and we went down 1-0 so when we faced their first choice side the boys were understandably apprehensive.

“But they rose to the challenge magnificently with a 5-0 win and when it came to facing the Spanish sides CF Tordera and hosts Athletico Lloret we had settled to the task. Tordero were beaten 4-0 and that was followed by a 4-1 win over Lloret also in temperatures of between 18 and 22 degrees.”

Hutchison Vale Community 2012 Blacks won the prestigious Copa Costa Brava youth tournament.

Moving into the knock-out stages Hutchie saw office Opdorf 1 with a last gasp goal from Olly Brown and an outstanding individual display from ‘keeper Kori Meek. Super-sub Rohan Arnold then seized his moment in the final with the winner against Tordera after a Gary Dougall goal was cancelled out.

Gordon Brown added: “Gary’s goal was his first for the club and it was brilliant that he and Rohan should have such prominent roles as they are among the quietest lads in the squad.

“Rohan’s mum was there to see her son’s strike and couldn’t hide her delight. All told it was great to see the team add to success last year in the Spartans tournament and we look forward to stepping up from seven-a-sides to nine-a-sides and progressing next year taking with us some great memories. Some new lads featured this season and without a doubt they have all bonded even more due to the team-spirit generated by flying out to Spain for the tournament.

“We are particularly proud, though, of raising enough from various events to cover the entire cost of the trip for all the boys with help from exceptional sponsors including Daniel Hill from the Escape Rooms while Hearts provided us with a ball to raise funds and Lewis Stevenson of Hibs managed to acquire us some strips to auction.

“Throughout the whole fund-raising exercise which also featured supermarket bag packing and a race-night, which raised £1200, all the parents provided tremendous support. Memories were made that will last a life-time and by sharing the same hotel our lads got on famously with an Israeli team while the coaches shared knowledge with counterparts at a tournament which had the full backing of UEFA and included an opening ceremony where our team sang ‘Flower of Scotland’.

“A total nine countries were represented in age-groups ranging from ourselves to under-19s.”

