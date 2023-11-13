Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a successful weekend for both Hibs and Hearts as the green side of the city defeated Kilmarnock 1-0 while the Jambos came home from Fir Park with a 2-1 win over Motherwell.

The Edinburgh sides now head into the international break with an important three points under their belts and both Steven Naismith and Nick Montgomery will look to improve on their squads' consistency ahead of the next Premiership matchday.

As several Scottish Premiership stars make their farewells and head to their respective countries, here is the latest news from Hibs and Hearts' domestic rivals...

Ex-Hoops star makes 'embarrassing' European claim

Ex-Celtic striker Chris Sutton believes making a mess of their summer recruitment was the reason for the "embarrassing" defeat against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League (Daily Record).

Speaking on Sky Sports, the former Parkhead icon was, however, quick to defend his previous side when ex-Rangers hero Kris Boyd took a swipe at Celtic's European record. Sutton admitted: "The damage was done earlier on in the season for not being prepared, not making the signings early enough and Celtic really have to sort themselves out in European Competition."

Boyd interjected by asking whether he though Celtic were primarily focused on winning domestically and forgetting about Europe to which the ex-striker said: "No, I think that is ridiculous for you to say."

Ibrox boss hits out as SPFL

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has hit out at the Premiership fixture schedule that gave his side a noon kick-off 62 hours after they beat Sparta Prague (Scottish Sun).

Clement is now seven games unbeaten as Ibrox boss but believes a future re-think is needed with domestic match planning to help all the clubs competing in Europe. Speaking after his side's 2-0 win over Livingston, the Belgian manager agreed that it would be necessary to have help for the clubs involved in Europe: "I think it's better for Scottish football to do it that way.

"Also after a European success, sometimes playing domestically can be dangerous in the heads of the players. Maybe people who never played think 'what is the different with six or eight hours more?', but it's a big difference in the recovery of a body, these hours of sleep and hours of recovery.

"I think it's important in every league that teams who play in Europe on a Thursday evening play on a Sunday evening. In a lot of leagues, it's done."

Celtic star told to 'do more'

Rodgers has told Celtic midfielder Odin Thiago Holm he "needs to do more" to earn a regular starting place. Speaking after his side's 6-0 win over Aberdeen, Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers said it was just as much a battle of mental strength as well as talent to make it in the Celtic squad.