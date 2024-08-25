Innes Lawson netted a brace for Edinburgh City. Picture: Tommy Lee.

Edinburgh City picked up their first victory of the new campaign after a brilliant 3-0 win over Forfar.

Following last weekend's 2-2 draw at home to Bonnyrigg Rose - their first point of the season - the Citizens found their form at Station Park to inflict a heavy defeat on the Loons.

Innes Lawson got the scoring underway in Angus in the 11th minute and one quickly became two seven minutes later when Connor Young produced a wonderful free-kick that found the back of the net.

Lawson got his second of the match and City's third on the hour mark to round off a fine afternoon for the Meadowbank outfit.

Elsewhere in League Two, Spartans were held to a goalless draw by Peterhead at Ainslie Park and Bonnyrigg also picked up their first win in the league with a 2-1 success over ten-man Clyde at New Dundas Park.

Liam Scullion had given the Bully Wee a ninth-minute lead in Midlothian before the visitors' Logan Dunachie was given his marching orders six minutes into the second half.

Calum Elliot's men capitalised on their numerical advantage just 60 seconds later as Bradley Barrett headed an equaliser and Rose won it when Angus Mailer scrambled home from close range ten minutes later.

Assistant boss Kevin Smith: "We were against the wind in the first half which was really difficult, so it was a game of two halves. I think we've played well in previous weeks but maybe not got the results we've merited. But we've taken our chances against a very good Clyde side so we're delighted."