The Rangers player made her Scotland debut in Saturday's victory over upcoming World Cup hosts Australia and her experience got even better on Tuesday night. The Broughton High School pupil struck twice in a 4-0 friendly win over Costa Rica, who are also going to be competing in this year's World Cup, and walked away with the player-of-the-match award.

"It just feels surreal," said the teenager, who came through the ranks at Edinburgh-based Boroughmuir Thistle. “I'm very proud to get my first cap, score my first goal, and very happy to play at Hampden. This week has just been crazy but I think it's been the best week of my life. My mum, my dad and two brothers, and I had friends in the crowd as well, they all came to support me and I really appreciate it. They were absolutely ecstatic for me."

Watson opened the scoring inside six minutes when she fired home following a set-piece. “I was just overcome with emotion so I just went a bit crazy but it was good," she said. “I went ecstatic, I went crazy. Obviously it was a shock but I am just very very happy. When you get these opportunities you have to take them.”

She is now looking to follow up her first experience with Pedro Martinez Losa's squad as the Scotland head coach prepares for the European qualifiers following their World Cup near miss.

“I have enjoyed every single minute of it,” Watson said. “I am learning off the best players in the country. I am trying to take everything in, I have learned so much that I am taking away with me. I want to keep improving and hopefully make it hard for Pedro and get into the next squad.”

Watson's immediate priority though is her school exams. “In two weeks' time I sit my first Higher, PE,” she said. “I am doing English, maths and biology as well, so now it's about getting the studying done."