Big decision time factor adding to Livingston frustration, says forward Bruce Anderson

Anderson got in behind and felt he was bundled over by Paul Hanlon in the box just before he was about to shoot inside the first ten minutes of Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Easter Road. Livingston’s penalty claims were waved away by referee Craig Napier, who when showed Jason Holt a red card in the 15th minute for a challenge on Kevin Nisbet.

“The big decisions just didn’t go our way at key moments,” said Anderson. “I’ve seen mine back and still think it’s a penalty. I said to the referee at the time: ‘Why would I not shoot when I’m through on goal?’

“It felt like I got a bang in the back, but the frustrating thing is that he decided really quickly that it wasn’t a penalty when it feels like, with other teams, refs are taking as much time as they need to make decisions. Maybe that’s just me looking at it from a Livingston point of view, but we don’t seem to be getting that time. Ours take ten seconds, with other teams it can feel like half an hour, it goes on and on.”

Bruce Anderson felt he should have had a penalty in the first ten minutes at Easter Road. Picture: Craig Foy / SNS

Holt’s red card was a big talking point afterwards, with Livingston boss David Martindale questioning if it was even a foul after his midfielder appeared to played the ball first before catching Nisbet with a high boot in the follow through. Hibs boss Lee Johnson thought is was a “yellow and a half”. Anderson saw it as more evidence that the big calls are going against Livingston.