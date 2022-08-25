Bonnyrigg Rose have been given a wake-up call, says captain Jonny Stewart

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rose were out of sorts as they went down 2-0, but have the opportunity to bounce back with another home fixture tomorrow against Stirling Albion, and Stewart revealed they are aiming to get out of the traps quickly.

“Last Saturday was disappointing, we didn’t play anywhere near how we can play, we let ourselves down,” said the 32-year-old.

“There isn’t going to be any easy games in this league, everyone looked at the table and thought ‘Albion Rovers are bottom of the league, Bonnyrigg will win easy’, but it’s not the case.

Bonnyrigg Rose captain Jonny Stewart, pictured in action against Stranraer two weeks ago, knows there are no easy games in League 2. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

“We had them watched and they were unlucky in their previous three games, so we knew it was going to be a tough game going into it.

“We need to be at it every game this season, perhaps the last few years we have got away with winning games without being at our best, but we are in League 2 now and we have to be at it 100% every week to get a result.

“Being at home we are looking to take the game to Stirling Albion and look for a reaction to last week. We want to start fast and hopefully get a better performance.

“It’s not panic mode just yet, it’s one defeat, we have still started pretty well. We need to keep our heads up and get back to it tomorrow.”

When he joined after being signed by chairman Charlie Kirkwood from East Fife and played under then Rose manager Max Christie, the club were a settled Junior club. Now the former Hearts youngster is back in the lower leagues and looking forward to a testimonial next season.