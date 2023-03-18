An impressive run of form since the turn of the year has pushed the Edinburgh side back into the race for promotion this campaign. A 7-0 win over Gartcairn last week reduced the points gap to second place to seven. Now as they travel to St. Johnstone on Sunday to play their game in hand, manager Suzy Shepherd hopes to reduce the deficit further.

“That second place has been blown wide open”, she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “We kind of knew when we went into the Gartcairn game that if we beat them the gap would have gone to seven points and now they have lost again. That second place is wide open. It is an extremely tough league, everybody can take points off anybody on their day. We need to just keep taking one game at a time, keep focusing on us and stick to the game plan which the girls have done superbly the last two games.”

Originally, this fixture was meant to be played last weekend. However, it was called off due after a pitch inspection. Boroughmuir are yet to beat St. Johnstone this season therefore, many at the club will be hoping that the delay hasn’t affected the momentum the club had.

The last meeting between the two sides ended 1-1. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

“We were all prepared last week and it wasn’t until the Sunday morning that the game got called off”, Shepherd added. “It was important that the message to the players hadn’t changed. We just have to stay focused and we know what we need to do this week.

“We know St. Johnstone are an extremely good team and have good individuals. They can hurt teams if you give them too much time and space. The girls know what is expected of them, we have had another good week of training so far.

