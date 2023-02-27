Dundee United at crisis point: Supporters' statement, Asghar in firing line, Levein and Thomson chances

Dundee Utd fans travelled in good numbers to Dingwall on Saturday to see their team lose 4-0 to relegation rivals Ross County (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

As recently as Thursday night the club’s hierarchy sat alongside Fox at a supporters’ meeting and relayed the message that he had their support.

Mark Ogren recounted a conversation with a former player during the United States-based owner’s latest, somewhat traumatic stay in Dundee. He was told that “Jim McLean had a difficult first few years, and that the board at the time supported him and gave him time, and that the successes that he eventually brought would not have happened without this faith”.

Keep the faith, Ogren implored the fans. And they did. A good travelling support made the trip to Dingwall for Saturday’s crunch clash with Ross County. A 4-0 defeat meant keeping faith was no longer an option when it came to the manager’s position.

Craig Levein (left) during a Brechin City game at Inverness Caledonian Thistle in September (Photo by Euan Cherry / SNS Group)

Fox left the club “by mutual agreement” on Sunday night, which means United are looking for their third manager in eight months - and their eighth since being relegated in 2016.

A board meeting yesterday has reportedly made Craig Levein the principal target. The former Scotland manager is in an unpaid director of football-style role at Highland League club Brechin City. His return would be popular among supporters with memories of his first spell at Tannadice between 2006 and 2009. But fans are primarily concerned by those charged with making this decision.

“Dundee United consistently tell fans to believe in the process, however it is clear this process is not working in relation to the first team as their league position testifies,” said a statement released by the Federation of Dundee United Supporters’ Clubs on Monday. “Despite this the support both home and away have remained at a level which the results do not deserve.

“Changing the manager every season indicates that the real problem is not at first team level but at Executive level, especially those who have been here since Mr Ogren took control. Unless changes are made at this level then as has been said before, regularly sacrificing a manager/first-team coach will not address the fundamental problem.”

The statement does not need to spell out who they believe is the issue. Asghar, however, stressed last Thursday night that he does not intend to leave a sinking ship. He outlined he "has a job to do and a job to finish" and "cannot leave a club bottom of the league".

Fox is the fifth manager to leave since Asghar arrived at Tannadice in early 2019. The sporting director was asked in July if he took what had become a revolving doors situation personally.

“It’s challenging for me, I’m the common denominator," he admitted. He continued: "I’m the one that stays. The club has to try and get a bit of sustained success and sustainability."

The sporting director may have to cede some power to Levein if the former Hearts manager is to accept the chance to manage Dundee United for a second time.