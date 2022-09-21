The 19-year-old midfielder, a loan move target for Hearts and Hibs during the summer transfer window, has made his first-team breakthrough at Newcastle under Eddie Howe this season, with three Premier League appearances off the bench.

Around 12 clubs in total were pursuing a summer loan deal for the Scotland Under-21 internationalist, who operates as an attacking wide player or as a No 10.

United took him to Austria for a pre-season training camp where he impressed manager Eddie Howe, and he decided to keep him.

Crystal Palace's Joel Ward and Newcastle United's Elliot Anderson battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St. James' Park earlier this month. Picture: Owen Humphreys /PA

Hearts and Hibs were in competition with a series of English Championship sides , including West Bromwhich Albion, Bristol City, Luton Town, Millwall and Huddersfield Town, with League One Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol Rovers also interested.

Howe told the club's official website: "We are all delighted with Elliot's development. He is a natural talent, but he also has an excellent work ethic and always wants to learn.

"I know our supporters will be especially pleased to see another local boy coming through from the academy into the first team. Elliot has earned that chance and he has set a great example to our young players.

"He is just at the start of his journey at this level but he has a very exciting future ahead and we are delighted that his journey will continue here."

Whitley Bay-born Anderson progressed through the Magpies' academy and made his first-team debut against Arsenal in the FA Cup in January 2021.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Bristol Rovers, claiming eight goals and five assists in 21 appearances as the club won promotion to Sky Bet League One.

Anderson said: “I love playing for Newcastle United and committing my future to the club is something I've really wanted to do.