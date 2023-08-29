It is the first transfer fee the Edinburgh club have ever received for a player after the two sides reached an agreement last week. The American joined the club last October and made up a formidable backline in her short spell in the capital. At the end of the last campaign, she helped the club finish their final 10 games unbeaten as they finished seventh. While manager Debbi McCulloch is sad to see the defender leave, she insists the transfer shows how Spartans are continuing to develop in positive ways.

“That was our first transfer fee,” McCulloch explained to the Edinburgh Evening News. “We didn’t want to lose Julianna [Ross], especially at this time of the season. However, we are not a club that will stand in the way of a player if they feel like they have a better opportunity. The two clubs were able to agree upon a fee that we felt was suitable. It was fantastic for us and really positive that we can now reinvest that in positive ways. It also shows that we have the ability at the club to develop players and make them better.”