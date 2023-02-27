Stick or twist? Bonnyrigg Rose midfielder Callum Connolly on what's needed to end losing run

The hard-working 29-year-old, signed from Penicuik Athletic in the summer of 2021, has played every minute of the last four games and is as frustrated as everyone else about the lack of points his team have to show for recent performances.

Robbie Horn’s team have won one and lost six League Two games this year and find themselves four points adrift at the bottom going into Tuesday night’s match against Forfar Athletic at New Dundas Park.

Asked if confidence has been affected, Connolly insisted: “Not really. Every game recently we feel we have been in it and playing well. We don’t feel the opposition have been better than us. Spirits are still high. We know what we need to do. We need to start winning. If we keep playing the way we are then the win will come. I personally think one win and that will be us. We’ll go on a run. That’s what we need.

Bonnyrigg Rose midfielder Callum Connolly has played every minute of the last four games and feels his team is playing well. Picture: Joe Gilhooley / LRPS

“We need more of the same against Forfar, and hopefully we get that rub of the green. We have been struggling for goals, to be fair. But we have had chances, we’ve just not been taking them. If you’re not scoring at one end and things go against you at the end of the park, it’s going to be hard.

“When you are bottom of the table, things go against you and we can’t seem to get that bit of luck that we need. We seem to be coming out of very close games on the wrong side of the result.

“It’s very frustrating because I think we deserved something out of the game against Stenhousemuir on Saturday. At least a draw. Even with ten men we were definitely in the game, probably the better team. We limited them to not a lot. We didn’t have too many chances ourselves, but I still think we were on top.

“Stirling scored right at the death. We deserved something from that. Annan at home? We deserved something from that. Dumbarton away? We did well but lost by a goal. We’ve played well against teams at the top of the table. We need to keep that performance level going.”

Bonnyrigg beat Forfar at home on the opening day of the season and drew 1-1 at Station Park. Horn will have to make at least one change, with Dean Brett suspended, and also has Lee Currie and Kieran McGachie available again after injury. New signings Alieu Faye and Zander Murray and Robbie McGale were also on the bench on Saturday, so the manager has no shortage of options.

